Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Italy

Hotel 15 bedroomsin Carpeneto, Italy
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Carpeneto, Italy
16 bath 1 167 m²
€ 4,000,000
4 star hotel villa is located in the picturesque medieval town of Carpeneto. The hotel has …
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Arezzo, Italy
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Arezzo, Italy
6 bath 500 m²
€ 800,000
Villa in Italy & # 8212; it is a country residence in Tuscany consisting of 4 apartments dr…
Hotel 32 bedroomsin Staletti, Italy
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
32 bath 3 000 m²
€ 9,800,000
Мотель Копанелло расположен в Копанелло, коммуны Сталетти, со своей знаменитой панорамной те…
Hotel 52 bedroomsin Dorio, Italy
Hotel 52 bedrooms
Dorio, Italy
52 bath Number of floors 3
€ 8,000,000
Hotel 93 bedroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Hotel 93 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
93 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,600,000
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Staletti, Italy
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
8 bath 600 m²
€ 600,000
The 4-star hotel is located near the coast of the Ionian Sea in Staletti, between the citie…

