Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Hotels

Lake Hotels for sale in Italy

commercial property
355
offices
2
manufacture buildings
13
apartment buildings
1
investment properties
4
warehouses
3
shops
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 52 bedroomsin Dorio, Italy
Hotel 52 bedrooms
Dorio, Italy
52 bath Number of floors 3
€ 8,000,000
Поделиться с друзьями

Regions with properties for sale

Rome
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Abruzzo
Veneto
Calabria
Como
Bergamo
Venice
Pesaro e Urbino
Piemont
Sicily
Arezzo
Favaro Veneto
Florence
Francofonte
Giulianova
Morrovalle
Tarquinia

Properties features in Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir