Commercial real estate in Greve in Chianti, Italy

4 properties total found
Commercial in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Commercial
Greve in Chianti, Italy
6 Number of rooms 675 m²
€ 3,650,000
KK-1816. Виноградники, винодельня в КьянтиПродается Винодельческое хозяйство с Агротуризмом …
Commercial in Montefioralle, Italy
Commercial
Montefioralle, Italy
6 Number of rooms 880 m²
€ 5,800,000
IT-111017. Поместье площадью 80 гектаровЭто структура с потрясающим видом на виноградники, о…
Commercial in San Cresci, Italy
Commercial
San Cresci, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 507 m²
€ 8,200,000
LD-1971. Роскошная вилла среди живописных холмов КьянтиВ зеленых живописных окрестностях кла…
Commercial in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Commercial
Greve in Chianti, Italy
600 m²
€ 8,500,000
The plantation and production of wine and olive oil is located near Chianti, Tuscany. The la…
