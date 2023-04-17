Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Abruzzo
  4. Teramo
  5. Giulianova
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Giulianova, Italy

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Giulianova, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 000 m²
€ 3,200,000
IT-070720. Отель на первой лин­ии 3*В  центральном районе Джулианова Лидо, в продаже тр…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir