Commercial real estate in Florence, Italy

12 properties total found
Commercial real estate
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 405 m²
€ 5,500,000
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Area 2 400 m²
€ 2,000,000
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 125 m²
€ 2,980,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 225 m²
€ 13,000,000
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 200 m²
€ 6,000,000
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
€ 8,000,000
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 840 m²
€ 18,000,000
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 5 000 m²
€ 14,000,000
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 6 000 m²
€ 12,750,000
Revenue house 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Revenue house 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,900,000
Investment 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 10,000,000
