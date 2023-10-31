Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Italy
  4. Fermo
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Fermo, Italy

сommercial property
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 16 rooms in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 16 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
The building is on three levels for about 550 square meters with apartments, one-room cellar…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir