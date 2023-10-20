Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Italy
  4. Favaro Veneto

Commercial real estate in Favaro Veneto, Italy

1 property total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms in La Favorita, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
La Favorita, Italy
Rooms 6
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается  4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых 8 но…
€10,50M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir