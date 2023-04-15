Italy
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
1 054 m²
Price on request
Family hotel located directly on the lake. Area 1054 sq.m, 24 rooms, dining room, bar restau…
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N352 Property name: Casa Marinella Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
34 Number of rooms
700 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1306 Property name: Borgo Cele Location: In country Town/City: Z…
Hotel
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Price on request
Commercial
Gualdo Cattaneo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
800 m²
€ 2,438,625
KK-1413. Виноградники, винодельня в Умбрии. Гуальдо-КаттанеоВ Умбрии, примерно в 20 минутах …
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 225 m²
€ 13,000,000
LD-1227. Отельный комплекс класса люкс в окрестностях ФлоренцииЭтот роскошный отель находит…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,293,964
KK-V163. Строительство виллы с бассейном в Сан-РемоЗемельный участок с проектом на строитель…
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 600 m²
€ 11,944,285
LD-1498. Вилла класса люкс в ГроссетоВ провинции Гроссето на юге Тосканы выставлено на прода…
Commercial
Terni, Italy
300 m²
Price on request
Shed website in fornt of the Aso flat highway was: obsolete possibility of raising
Hotel 24 rooms
Terni, Italy
24 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Accommodation facility consisting of 18 rooms, restaurant kitchen, ancillary rooms, parking …
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 280 m²
€ 2,488,393
LD-0352. Роскошная вилла XVIII века окруженная зелеными холмамиВ Тоскане, в городе Лукка, ок…
Commercial
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
6 000 m²
€ 12,690,803
LD-1616. Великолепное имение в окрестностях ТосканыСреди зеленых холмов Флоренции выставлено…
