Pool Hotels for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 24 bedroomsin Cavernago, Italy
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
1 054 m²
Price on request
Family hotel located directly on the lake. Area 1054 sq.m, 24 rooms, dining room, bar restau…
Commercial real estatein Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N352 Property name: Casa Marinella Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercial real estatein Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
34 Number of rooms 700 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1306 Property name: Borgo Cele Location: In country Town/City: Z…
Hotelin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Hotel
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Price on request
Commercialin Gualdo Cattaneo, Italy
Commercial
Gualdo Cattaneo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 2,438,625
KK-1413. Виноградники, винодельня в Умбрии. Гуальдо-КаттанеоВ Умбрии, примерно в 20 минутах …
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Florence, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 225 m²
€ 13,000,000
LD-1227. Отельный комплекс класса люкс в окрестностях ФлоренцииЭтот роскошный отель находит…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Sanremo, Italy
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,293,964
KK-V163. Строительство виллы с бассейном в Сан-РемоЗемельный участок с проектом на строитель…
Commercialin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 600 m²
€ 11,944,285
LD-1498. Вилла класса люкс в ГроссетоВ провинции Гроссето на юге Тосканы выставлено на прода…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
300 m²
Price on request
Shed website in fornt of the Aso flat highway was: obsolete possibility of raising
Hotel 24 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 24 rooms
Terni, Italy
24 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Accommodation facility consisting of 18 rooms, restaurant kitchen, ancillary rooms, parking …
Commercialin Lucca, Italy
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 280 m²
€ 2,488,393
LD-0352. Роскошная вилла XVIII века окруженная зелеными холмамиВ Тоскане, в городе Лукка, ок…
Commercialin Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 6 000 m²
€ 12,690,803
LD-1616. Великолепное имение в окрестностях ТосканыСреди зеленых холмов Флоренции выставлено…

