Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Hotel To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 2 roomsin Terni, Italy
Commercial 2 rooms
Terni, Italy
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
Price on request
Commercial space of 40 square meters in prime locations and high pedestrian traffic consists…
Commercialin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
77 m²
€ 348,375
GA-V001269. МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ ГОРОДА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный в историческом центре…
Commercialin Argegno, Italy
Commercial
Argegno, Italy
€ 1,791,643
VB-030319. Земельный участок на первой линии Озера КомоУчасток на первой линии у воды 3000 к…
Investment 10 bedroomsin Pizzo, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
5 bath 380 m²
€ 500,000
The historic farmhouse is located in Pizzo, in the province of Vibo Valentia, in the region…
Commercialin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 600 m²
€ 11,944,285
LD-1498. Вилла класса люкс в ГроссетоВ провинции Гроссето на юге Тосканы выставлено на прода…
Commercialin Rome, Italy
Commercial
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 300 m²
€ 18,911,784
IT-281016-1. Здание (продажа) » Италия » РимПродается здание на улице дель Корсо, Рим Окол…
Commercialin Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Commercial
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
450 m²
€ 3,981,428
KK-LU1. Владение с видом на море в сельской местности БолгериПродается владение с видом на м…
Manufacturein Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
Craft lot of 2,000 square meters in the first suburbs of the country easy access to offices …
Commercialin Sanremo, Italy
Commercial
Sanremo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 985,404
LD-291216-1. Имение (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » Сан-PемоИмение расположено между Сан-Ремо…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Price on request
Warehouse of approximately 4,700 m2 with 1,300 m2 of offices Terrace of 3,470 m2. Court of …
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Como, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 3,400,000
VB-DCLBMS. Отель/вилла на первой линии озера КомоВилла на первой линии на озере Комо с панор…
Commercial real estatein Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
23 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N346 Property name: Casa Farm III Location: In country Town/City: …

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir