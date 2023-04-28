Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Provincia di Trento
  5. Comun General de Fascia

Commercial real estate in Comun General de Fascia, Italy

1 property total found
Commercial in Comun General de Fascia, Italy
Commercial
Comun General de Fascia, Italy
20 m²
€ 6,500,000
The magnificent 4 * chalet hotel is located in the popular ski resort of Val di Fassa, Trent…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir