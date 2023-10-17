Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Italy
  4. Chieti

Commercial real estate in Chieti, Italy

2 properties total found
Commercial in San Giovanni Teatino, Italy
Commercial
San Giovanni Teatino, Italy
Area 600 m²
A few km from the sea, this pretty little hamlet consists of three farmhouses to be complete…
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Tollo, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Tollo, Italy
Rooms 6
SN-201216. Аукцион! Отель 4 звезды, Побережье АдриатикиПобережье Адриатики. В самом центре к…
€2,65M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir