Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Calabria
  4. Real estate for investment

Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Calabria, Italy

Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 10 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
€ 500,000
The historic farmhouse is located in Pizzo, in the province of Vibo Valentia, in the region…
Investment 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Investment 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
€ 153,275
Share with friends
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir