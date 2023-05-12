Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Calabria
  4. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Calabria, Italy

Hotel 32 bedrooms in Staletti, Italy
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 32
Area 3 000 m²
€ 9,800,000
Мотель Копанелло расположен в Копанелло, коммуны Сталетти, со своей знаменитой панорамной те…
Hotel 93 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Hotel 93 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 93
Bathrooms count 93
Area 1 200 m²
€ 2,600,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Staletti, Italy
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
€ 600,000
The 4-star hotel is located near the coast of the Ionian Sea in Staletti, between the citie…
