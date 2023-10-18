Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Calabria, Italy

Hotel 48 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tropea, Italy
Hotel 48 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 48
Bathrooms count 49
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
Отель 3* находится в городе Тропеа. К услугам гостей оформленные в классическом стиле номера…
€900,000
Hotel 32 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Staletti, Italy
Hotel 32 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 32
Area 3 000 m²
Мотель Копанелло расположен в Копанелло, коммуны Сталетти, со своей знаменитой панорамной те…
Price on request
Hotel 93 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Hotel 93 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 93
Bathrooms count 93
Area 1 200 m²
€2,60M
Hotel 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Staletti, Italy
Hotel 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
The 4-star hotel is located near the coast of the Ionian Sea in Staletti, between the citie…
€600,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ricadi, Italy
Hotel 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ricadi, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€390,000
