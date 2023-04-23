Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Bedizzole

Commercial real estate in Bedizzole, Italy

1 property total found
Commercial real estate in Bedizzole, Italy
Commercial real estate
Bedizzole, Italy
14 Number of rooms 12 bath 1 000 m²
€ 2,200,000
In an ancient village dating from the fourteenth century, in the immediate Garda hinterland,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir