  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Ascoli Piceno

Commercial real estate in Ascoli Piceno, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto
2
4 properties total found
Commercial in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Commercial
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
10 000 m²
Price on request
Shopping center along the state road in a privileged and central position between Marche and…
Commercial real estate in Ripatransone, Italy
Commercial real estate
Ripatransone, Italy
60 Number of rooms 1 700 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1080 Property name: Casa Michele Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercial real estate in Acquasanta Terme, Italy
Commercial real estate
Acquasanta Terme, Italy
34 Number of rooms 900 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N998 Property name: Casa Piedicava Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercial in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Commercial
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
400 m²
Price on request
Management of pizzeria business with large customers located in a commercially attractive ar…
