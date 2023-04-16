Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Arezzo, Italy

8 properties total found
Commercialin Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Commercial
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 507 m²
€ 1,400,000
KK-158. Агротуристическая ферма на продажу в ТосканеСпальни: 10 Ванные комнаты: 8 СОСТОЯНИЕ…
Commercialin Anghiari, Italy
Commercial
Anghiari, Italy
6 Number of rooms 969 m²
€ 1,490,000
KK-1474. Маленькая очаровательная борго Мастер-резиденция 350 кв.мСпальни: 10 Ванные комнаты…
Commercialin Ponte a Poppi, Italy
Commercial
Ponte a Poppi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 982 m²
€ 1,850,000
KK-1196. РОСКОШНЫЕ ВИЛЛА С БАССЕЙНОМ И УЧАСТКОМ НА ПРОДАЖУ В ТОСКАНЕПрестижная вилла на прод…
Commercialin Arezzo, Italy
Commercial
Arezzo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 870 m²
€ 1,700,000
KK-1656. ЛЕОПОЛЬДИНА С БАССЕЙНОМ НА ПРОДАЖУ, ВАЛЬДАРНО, ТОСКАНАНа холмах Вальдарно в провинц…
Commercialin Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Commercial
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 1,130,000
KK-1433. В Тоскане, в Капрезе Микеланджело, продается агротуризм с бассейном и 6 га землиВ Т…
Commercialin Arezzo, Italy
Commercial
Arezzo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 7 700 m²
€ 14,500,000
LD-3096. Тосканское имение в окрестностях АреццоСреди живописных холмов окрестностей Кьянти …
Commercialin San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
Commercial
San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
6 Number of rooms 7 000 m²
€ 10,000,001
LD-3153. Имение класса люкс в верхнем Кьянти-ВальдарноСреди живописных извилистых холмов вер…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Arezzo, Italy
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Arezzo, Italy
6 bath 500 m²
€ 800,000
Villa in Italy & # 8212; it is a country residence in Tuscany consisting of 4 apartments dr…

