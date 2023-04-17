Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Apulia, Italy

Gallipoli
1 property total found
Commercial real estatein Gallipoli, Italy
Commercial real estate
Gallipoli, Italy
15 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,500,000
Fascinating historical palace of 600 sqm built in 1900 in the heart of Gallipoli. The palace…

