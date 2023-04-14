Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Abruzzo, Italy

Giulianova
2
Pescara
1
Teramo
1
11 properties total found
Hotel 50 roomsin Colonnella, Italy
Hotel 50 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
50 Number of rooms 2 200 m²
Price on request
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
Commercialin Teramo, Italy
Commercial
Teramo, Italy
500 m²
Price on request
Commercial space of 500 sq m on the first floor with lift and freight elevator Warehouse on …
Commercialin Pescara, Italy
Commercial
Pescara, Italy
232 m²
Price on request
Commercial space of 232 m2 with bathroom and dressing room Rear area for offices Constructio…
Commercialin Pianura Vomano, Italy
Commercial
Pianura Vomano, Italy
€ 135,000
IT-060718-1. Земельный участок площадью 10 000 м2Участок (1 гектар) и дом под реконструкцию …
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Tollo, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Tollo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 2,650,518
SN-201216. Аукцион! Отель 4 звезды, Побережье АдриатикиПобережье Адриатики. В самом центре к…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Giulianova, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 000 m²
€ 3,200,000
IT-070720. Отель на первой лин­ии 3*В  центральном районе Джулианова Лидо, в продаже тр…
Hotelin Abruzzo, Italy
Hotel
Abruzzo, Italy
€ 12,000,000
Italy Abruzzo New hotel on the Adriatic Sea New hotel on the beach of the Adriatic Sea. Numb…
Hotelin Abruzzo, Italy
Hotel
Abruzzo, Italy
€ 2,200,000
Italy Abruzzo Villa Rosa Aparthri - Hotel: 16 apartments on the sea An absolutely new reside…
Hotelin Abruzzo, Italy
Hotel
Abruzzo, Italy
€ 1,300,000
Italy Abruzzo Hotel 3 * 30 m from the beach Small hotel 3 *** on the first line in a resort …
Commercial 1 roomin Giulianova, Italy
Commercial 1 room
Giulianova, Italy
1 Number of rooms 100 m²
Price on request
Commercial space with three windows 50 meters from the Adriatic highway Renovated in 2004 Co…
Manufacturein Passo Cordone, Italy
Manufacture
Passo Cordone, Italy
5 074 m²
€ 2,000,000
A modern complex consisting of 2 nearby enterprises is sold. The businesses are located in L…

