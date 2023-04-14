Italy
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 50 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
50 Number of rooms
2 200 m²
Price on request
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
Commercial
Teramo, Italy
500 m²
Price on request
Commercial space of 500 sq m on the first floor with lift and freight elevator Warehouse on …
Commercial
Pescara, Italy
232 m²
Price on request
Commercial space of 232 m2 with bathroom and dressing room Rear area for offices Constructio…
Commercial
Pianura Vomano, Italy
€ 135,000
IT-060718-1. Земельный участок площадью 10 000 м2Участок (1 гектар) и дом под реконструкцию …
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Tollo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 2,650,518
SN-201216. Аукцион! Отель 4 звезды, Побережье АдриатикиПобережье Адриатики. В самом центре к…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 000 m²
€ 3,200,000
IT-070720. Отель на первой линии 3*В центральном районе Джулианова Лидо, в продаже тр…
Hotel
Abruzzo, Italy
€ 12,000,000
Italy Abruzzo New hotel on the Adriatic Sea New hotel on the beach of the Adriatic Sea. Numb…
Hotel
Abruzzo, Italy
€ 2,200,000
Italy Abruzzo Villa Rosa Aparthri - Hotel: 16 apartments on the sea An absolutely new reside…
Hotel
Abruzzo, Italy
€ 1,300,000
Italy Abruzzo Hotel 3 * 30 m from the beach Small hotel 3 *** on the first line in a resort …
Commercial 1 room
Giulianova, Italy
1 Number of rooms
100 m²
Price on request
Commercial space with three windows 50 meters from the Adriatic highway Renovated in 2004 Co…
Manufacture
Passo Cordone, Italy
5 074 m²
€ 2,000,000
A modern complex consisting of 2 nearby enterprises is sold. The businesses are located in L…
