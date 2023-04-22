Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Budakeszi jaras
  6. Zsambek

Commercial real estate in Zsambek, Hungary

1 property total found
Commercial in Zsambek, Hungary
Commercial
Zsambek, Hungary
633 m²
€ 152,409
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir