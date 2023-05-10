Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Zalaszentgroti jaras

Commercial real estate in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary

4 properties total found
Commercial in Szalapa, Hungary
Commercial
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 600 m²
€ 174,724
Commercial in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Commercial
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 5 801 m²
€ 79,738
Commercial in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 759 m²
€ 215,376
Commercial in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 600 m²
€ 861,506
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir