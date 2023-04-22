Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Zahonyi jaras
  6. Zahony

Commercial real estate in Zahony, Hungary

1 property total found
Commercial in Zahony, Hungary
Commercial
Zahony, Hungary
1 400 m²
€ 1,027,532
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir