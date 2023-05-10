Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Vecsesi jaras, Hungary

Commercial in Vecses, Hungary
Commercial
Vecses, Hungary
Area 2 500 m²
€ 2,557,596
Commercial in Uello, Hungary
Commercial
Uello, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€ 1,262,645
Commercial in Vecses, Hungary
Commercial
Vecses, Hungary
Area 405 m²
€ 430,484
Commercial in Uello, Hungary
Commercial
Uello, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€ 463,059
