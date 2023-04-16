Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Vasarosnamenyi jaras
  6. Vasarosnameny

Commercial real estate in Vasarosnameny, Hungary

5 properties total found
Commercialin Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Commercial
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
80 m²
€ 66,265
Commercialin Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Commercial
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
85 m²
€ 66,265
Commercialin Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Commercial
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
15 m²
€ 25,181
Commercialin Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Commercial
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
412 m²
€ 185,541
Commercialin Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Commercial
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
6 740 m²
€ 132,529
