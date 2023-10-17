Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

Central Transdanubia
43
Budapest
38
Pecs
6
Pecsi jaras
6
Southern Transdanubia
6
51 property total found
Office with parking, with balcony, new building in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, new building
Budapest, Hungary
Area 147 m²
New office-room (147 nms, szerkezetkész) salesman on XIII.kerület popular part! Technology …
€272,149
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 82 m²
13. circumference Újlipótvárosban for an office perfect the 82 nm ones to be renewed at Marg…
€129,814
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 77 m²
At a town park, in emblematic house salesman it 3 room ones, 77 are suitable for a nm office…
€115,880
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 160 m²
Pécs-on Mecsekoldali részén 160m2-es onto an inhabitability classified as an office suitable…
€88,246
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 119 m²
Floor 2
In Pécs downtown, central, after all on quiet place salesman it: -2. upstairs one - 119 nm…
€81,276
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
Onto selling offer Újlipótvárosban with a floor-space of 117 nm, 3 + 1 half room, 1. upstair…
€231,064
Office with parking, with balcony, new building in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, new building
Budapest, Hungary
Area 210 m²
IRODAHELYISÉG ELADÓ, VIII.kerület Tisztviselő telep are with new building on his part! GOOD…
€366,190
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 83 m²
Turned into one selling near Deák tér it 83nm-es, double comfortable one worked up demanding…
€162,325
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Pécs, office-rooms in an office block which can be hit on his central, place to which close …
€104,501
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Budapest, Hungary
Area 341 m²
Exklúzív we offer an office complex for sale at the small underground, nearly hosszáféréssel…
€566,629
Office with parking, with balcony, new building in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, new building
Budapest, Hungary
Area 59 m²
Onto a purchase offer, Budapest IV. his circumference,near Újpest Városközpont, with a techn…
€88,802
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 80 m²
80 M2 real estates are for sale on the ground floor of a modern building. Great opportunity …
€96,683
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Komarom, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Komarom, Hungary
Area 404 m²
Distinguished opportunity for investors, entrepreneurs! 404 M2 selling on Komárom central pa…
€358,172
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Budapest, Hungary
Area 592 m²
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
€1,58M
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 262 m²
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
€706,794
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 216 m²
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
€518,156
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 83 m²
Great lokáció, beside a busy road, you are a real estate looking out on a street, a distingu…
€143,030
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 114 m²
Budapest II. his circumference Dunaparton Prémium quality office salesman on the 4. level of…
€351,009
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Budapest, Hungary
Area 129 m²
XIII. Újlipótvárosban Visegrádi utca, Balzac utca crossroads 129 m2 of selling member of the…
€215,312
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 99 m²
In the swarming downtown's heart, on Petőfi and Párizsi utca pole being, in a circular galle…
€250,721
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Budapest, Hungary
Area 108 m²
Bp. his 3. circumference in Kolosy tér vicinity salesman it 108nm-es inside two level ones, …
€262,423
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 269 m²
I. in circumference, quiet, a resumed, sunny, street side office, at which TÁGAS TÉR is, wai…
€452,153
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 39 m²
Margit körút nearly, street side, 39nm-es shop salesman
€107,416
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness in Gyuro, Hungary
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness
Gyuro, Hungary
Area 297 m²
Nearly 300 square metre ones, we recommend 2 level, buildings to be renewed for selling, on …
€155,502
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 118 m²
Near Lehel tér with special forming nappali+2 room, 118nm-es, flat looking out on a quiet in…
€236,842
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 181 m²
Lehel near space underground inner two-storey one with special forming, 181 nm offices sales…
€344,497
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 83 m²
A basement worked up for an office in Lipótváros looks for his customer together with a tena…
€143,301
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 157 m²
OFFICE TO BE RENEWED FOR SALE RÓZSA HILL IN A FORK PARK!
€227,273
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kajaszo, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kajaszo, Hungary
Area 320 m²
Investors attention!! 3232 nm of industrial area, 320nm show together with a hall salesman, …
€177,033
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 80 m²
Downtown office you are suitable for a gallery with two entrances providing 80m2 -es with im…
€191,387

