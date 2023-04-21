Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Tolna, Hungary

Paks
2
Paksi jaras
2
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
800 m²
€ 1,062,410
Investment in Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
90 m²
€ 1,301,452
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir