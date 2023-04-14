Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Tatabanyai jaras
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary

Tatabanya
1
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Officein Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Office
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
397 m²
€ 297,006
DISTINGUISHED OPPORTUNITY!!! On the central part of Tatabánya for sale beside Vértes Agora…

Properties features in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir