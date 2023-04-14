Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Tapolcai jaras

Commercial real estate in Tapolcai jaras, Hungary

Tapolca
6
20 properties total found
Commercialin Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
300 m²
€ 664,418
Commercialin Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
567 m²
€ 1,063,069
Commercialin Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
150 m²
€ 449,147
Commercialin Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
380 m²
€ 1,120,778
Commercialin Kovagooers, Hungary
Commercial
Kovagooers, Hungary
1 370 m²
€ 930,185
Inland, exceptional opportunity, which covers 10,188 square meters. Residential building, co…
Commercialin Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
148 m²
€ 265,741
Commercialin Kovagooers, Hungary
Commercial
Kovagooers, Hungary
155 m²
€ 395,993
Commercialin Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
120 m²
€ 199,060
Commercialin Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
900 m²
€ 664,418
Commercialin Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 2,126,138
Commercialin Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
900 m²
€ 1,302,260
Investmentin Kovagooers, Hungary
Investment
Kovagooers, Hungary
136 m²
€ 744,148
Commercialin Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
55 m²
€ 153,879
Commercialin Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
1 071 m²
€ 504,692
Commercialin Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
664 m²
€ 502,300
Commercialin Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
214 m²
€ 757,437
Commercialin Balatonrendes, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonrendes, Hungary
700 m²
€ 2,524,789
A Hungarian privately owned grape area of 7,3 hectares with vineyard, cellars, farm building…
Commercialin Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
90 m²
€ 233,609
Commercialin Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
400 m²
€ 274,159
I offer a rare real estate for sale in Europe, beside the main entrance of Tapolcai Tavasbar…
Commercialin Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
Commercial
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
600 m²
€ 274,159
A neat little guesthouse selling on Badacsony neighbourhood wellness with a section, 7 piece…

Properties features in Tapolcai jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir