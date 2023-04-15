Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Szolnoki jaras
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary

Szolnok
1
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Officein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Office
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
205 m²
€ 96,647
In the downtown of Szolnok, on 417 nm plots, 200 nm ones, from more rooms standing, with a c…

Properties features in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir