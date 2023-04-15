Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Szolnoki jaras

Commercial real estate in Szolnok, Hungary

11 properties total found
Commercialin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
738 m²
€ 519,181
Commercialin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
178 m²
€ 199,685
Commercialin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
114 m²
€ 130,195
Commercialin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
512 m²
€ 476,582
Commercialin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 104 m²
€ 638,992
Commercial 1 bathroomin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 bath 2 398 m²
€ 700,000
Commercial 1 bathroomin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 bath 1 905 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercialin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 800 m²
€ 268,909
Commercialin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 104 m²
€ 443,441
In Szolnok Tallinn városrészében, a selling renewed, two-storey, business real estate at whi…
Officein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Office
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
205 m²
€ 96,647
In the downtown of Szolnok, on 417 nm plots, 200 nm ones, from more rooms standing, with a c…
Commercialin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
437 m²
€ 115,522
On Szolnok, Baross út neighbourhood, Duna House near a real estate office, on place to which…

Properties features in Szolnok, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir