Commercial real estate in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary

6 properties total found
Commercial in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 99 m²
€ 169,071
Commercial in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 320 m²
€ 296,143
Commercial in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 140 m²
€ 263,836
Commercial in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 68 m²
€ 153,456
Commercial in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 1 130 m²
€ 469,429
Commercial in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 390 m²
€ 178,830
