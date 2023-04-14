Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szentendrei jaras

Commercial real estate in Szentendrei jaras, Hungary

Szentendre
4
Budakalasz
1
Visegrád
1
7 properties total found
Commercial 22 bathroomsin Visegrád, Hungary
Commercial 22 bathrooms
Visegrád, Hungary
22 bath 750 m²
€ 3,950,000
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Szentendre, Hungary
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Szentendre, Hungary
2 bath 196 m²
€ 449,147
Commercialin Szigetmonostor, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetmonostor, Hungary
230 m²
€ 172,749
Commercialin Szentendre, Hungary
Commercial
Szentendre, Hungary
520 m²
€ 1,727,487
Commercialin Szentendre, Hungary
Commercial
Szentendre, Hungary
1 654 m²
€ 654,145
Commercialin Szentendre, Hungary
Commercial
Szentendre, Hungary
245 m²
€ 632,052
We offer for sale a working 245 sqm restaurant with a hot and cold kitchen in the center of …
Commercialin Budakalasz, Hungary
Commercial
Budakalasz, Hungary
139 m²
€ 174,951
On Budakalász, from the downtown in a distance which can be approached well, beautiful green…

