Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szentendrei jaras
  6. Szentendre

Commercial real estate in Szentendre, Hungary

3 properties total found
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Szentendre, Hungary
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Szentendre, Hungary
2 bath 196 m²
€ 448,868
Commercial in Szentendre, Hungary
Commercial
Szentendre, Hungary
520 m²
€ 1,726,417
Commercial in Szentendre, Hungary
Commercial
Szentendre, Hungary
245 m²
€ 636,888
We offer for sale a working 245 sqm restaurant with a hot and cold kitchen in the center of …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir