Commercial real estate in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary

Szekszard
8
Bataszek
1
9 properties total found
Commercialin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
318 m²
€ 361,110
Commercialin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
18 m²
€ 15,782
Commercialin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
220 m²
€ 113,683
Commercialin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
15 m²
€ 7,490
Commercialin Bataszek, Hungary
Commercial
Bataszek, Hungary
140 m²
€ 88,271
Commercialin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
57 m²
€ 46,784
Commercialin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
524 m²
€ 106,995
Commercialin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 606 m²
€ 14,617
Commercialin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
81 m²
€ 64,197

