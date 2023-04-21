Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna
  5. Szekszardi jaras

Commercial real estate in Szekszard, Hungary

8 properties total found
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
318 m²
€ 358,563
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
18 m²
€ 15,671
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
220 m²
€ 112,881
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
15 m²
€ 7,437
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
57 m²
€ 46,454
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
524 m²
€ 106,241
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 606 m²
€ 14,608
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
81 m²
€ 63,745
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir