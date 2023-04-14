Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Szegedi jaras

Commercial real estate in Szegedi jaras, Hungary

Szeged
7
8 properties total found
Commercialin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
16 m²
€ 17,275
Commercialin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
57 m²
€ 185,240
Commercialin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
97 m²
€ 230,978
Commercialin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
127 m²
€ 199,325
Commercialin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
605 m²
€ 690,995
Szeged - In Szatymazon, on 14.056 sqm, 3 apartment buildings, 8 cars with parking, tennis co…
Commercialin Tiszasziget, Hungary
Commercial
Tiszasziget, Hungary
472 m²
€ 119,330
Commercialin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
164 m²
€ 200,670
EXTRAORDINARY OFFER!For sale in Szeged near Kossuth Lajos Avenue, ground floor, 163 sqm, str…
Officein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Office
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
300 m²
€ 323,808
COOL INVESTMENT! You break it in his downtown, a quiet street salesman it close 300nm-es of…

Properties features in Szegedi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir