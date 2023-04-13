Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

5 properties total found
Investmentin Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
800 m²
€ 1,063,888
Investmentin Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
90 m²
€ 1,303,262
Investmentin Siklos, Hungary
Investment
Siklos, Hungary
44 921 m²
€ 2,367,150
SIKLÓS DEVELOPMENT AREA WITH INVESTMENT CONCEPT (Could be changed upon any different reques…
Investmentin Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
Investment
Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
350 m²
€ 61,174
Investmentin Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Investment
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
440 m²
€ 1,037,291

Properties features in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

