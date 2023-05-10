Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Soproni jaras
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Soproni jaras, Hungary

Office To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office in Sopron, Hungary
Office
Sopron, Hungary
Area 57 m²
€ 84,201
Office in Sopron, Hungary
Office
Sopron, Hungary
Area 457 m²
€ 345,427
Realting.com
Go