Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Soproni jaras

Commercial real estate in Soproni jaras, Hungary

Sopron
18
21 property total found
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€ 20,165
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 30 m²
€ 32,037
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 40 m²
€ 107,419
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 112 m²
€ 174,993
Commercial in Szakony, Hungary
Commercial
Szakony, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€ 4,630,595
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 543 m²
€ 611,131
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 380 m²
€ 344,925
Commercial in Fertod, Hungary
Commercial
Fertod, Hungary
Area 257 m²
€ 188,454
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€ 376,909
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 26 m²
€ 29,345
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 32 m²
€ 40,383
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 180 m²
€ 201,646
Commercial in Fertorakos, Hungary
Commercial
Fertorakos, Hungary
Area 210 m²
€ 320,373
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 166 m²
€ 400,000
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 2 400 m²
€ 616,515
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€ 145,076
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 112 m²
€ 163,296
Office in Sopron, Hungary
Office
Sopron, Hungary
Area 57 m²
€ 84,201
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 87 m²
€ 80,489
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 166 m²
€ 274,039
Office in Sopron, Hungary
Office
Sopron, Hungary
Area 457 m²
€ 345,427
Realting.com
Go