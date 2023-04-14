Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Siofoki jaras
  6. Siofok

Commercial real estate in Siofok, Hungary

8 properties total found
Commercialin Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 930,185
Commercialin Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
390 m²
€ 962,959
Commercialin Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
75 m²
€ 207,298
Commercialin Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 930,185
Commercial 10 bathroomsin Siofok, Hungary
Commercial 10 bathrooms
Siofok, Hungary
10 bath 468 m²
€ 1,166,718
Commercialin Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
1 084 m²
€ 1,461,720
Commercialin Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
320 m²
€ 154,145
Commercialin Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
1 383 m²
€ 842,735
For sale a 1342 sqm store on a 2697 sqm plot. The store is 826 sqm and the warehouse is 51…
