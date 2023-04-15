Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Sarvari jaras

Commercial real estate in Sarvari jaras, Hungary

Sarvar
4
4 properties total found
Commercialin Sarvar, Hungary
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
336 m²
€ 662,647
Commercialin Sarvar, Hungary
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
87 m²
€ 134,169
On Sárvár in the downtown on central but quiet place, three shops opening developed, 80 nm b…
Commercialin Sarvar, Hungary
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
179 m²
€ 181,924
A distinguished shop at which parameters are is a salesman or a publisher in the city's cent…
Commercialin Sarvar, Hungary
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
3 158 m²
€ 250,146
In Sárvár centre salesman it according to the depot of nearly 20 undertakings working eating…

Properties features in Sarvari jaras, Hungary

