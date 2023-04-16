Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Sarbogardi jaras

Commercial real estate in Sarbogardi jaras, Hungary

Sarbogard
1
1 property total found
Commercialin Sarbogard, Hungary
Commercial
Sarbogard, Hungary
60 m²
€ 79,599
In the absolute central part of SÁRBOGÁRD, a shop with excellent facilities is for sale. The…

Properties features in Sarbogardi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir