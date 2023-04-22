Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Salgotarjani jaras

Commercial real estate in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary

Salgotarjan
1
1 property total found
Commercial in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
260 m²
€ 86,469
ÁRZUHANÁS!VISSZANEMTÉRŐ ALKALOM!SŰRGŐSEN ELADÓ!BEFEKTETŐK is attention! In Salgótarján down…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir