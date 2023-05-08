Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Retsagi jaras

Commercial real estate in Retsagi jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
Commercial in Nograd, Hungary
Commercial
Nograd, Hungary
Area 100 m²
€ 118,889
Commercial 1 bathroom in Nograd, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Nograd, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 186 m²
€ 1,250,000
