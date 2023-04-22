Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Putnoki jaras

Commercial real estate in Putnoki jaras, Hungary

1 property total found
Commercial 1 bathroom in Het, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Het, Hungary
1 bath 60 m²
€ 30,299
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir