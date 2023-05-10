Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary

Commercial in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€ 673,052
Commercial in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Area 580 m²
€ 969,194
Commercial in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Area 1 050 m²
€ 1,642,246
Commercial in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Commercial
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 18 m²
€ 72,690
Commercial in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€ 255,760
Commercial 7 bathrooms in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Commercial 7 bathrooms
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Bathrooms count 7
Area 250 m²
€ 673,052
Commercial in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 450 m²
€ 592,285
Commercial in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 260 m²
€ 309,604
Commercial in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 93 m²
€ 107,688
Commercial in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 191 m²
€ 147,802
