Commercial real estate in Petervasarai jaras, Hungary

7 properties total found
Commercialin Parad, Hungary
Commercial
Parad, Hungary
345 m²
€ 262,171
Commercialin Sirok, Hungary
Commercial
Sirok, Hungary
258 m²
€ 198,020
Commercialin Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
497 m²
€ 291,595
In Mátraderecske, the village's iconic inn-pension is for sale, with 18 rooms/bathrooms with…
Commercialin Paradsasvar, Hungary
Commercial
Paradsasvar, Hungary
150 m²
€ 47,716
Commercialin Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
106 m²
€ 21,207
Commercialin Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
650 m²
€ 97,287
Commercialin Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
270 m²
€ 119,289

