Investment Properties for Sale in Pest megye, Hungary

11 properties total found
Investment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Investment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€228,175
Investment in Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
Area 266 m²
€273,369
Investment in Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
Area 266 m²
€273,369
Investment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Investment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 553 m²
€1,10M
Investment in Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
Area 271 m²
€279,127
Investment in Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
Area 266 m²
€273,369
Investment in Dabas, Hungary
Investment
Dabas, Hungary
Area 691 m²
€179,924
Investment in Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
Area 270 m²
€283,909
Investment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Investment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 40 m²
€113,111
Investment in Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 345 m²
€1,38M
Investment in Toek, Hungary
Investment
Toek, Hungary
Area 506 m²
€771,212

