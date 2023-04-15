Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  6. Pecel

Commercial real estate in Pecel, Hungary

2 properties total found
Commercialin Pecel, Hungary
Commercial
Pecel, Hungary
32 m²
€ 39,494
Commercial 1 bathroomin Pecel, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Pecel, Hungary
1 bath 796 m²
€ 450,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir