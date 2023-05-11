Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Papai jaras

Commercial real estate in Papai jaras, Hungary

Papa
4
6 properties total found
Commercial in Beb, Hungary
Commercial
Beb, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€ 80,766
Commercial in Papa, Hungary
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
Area 547 m²
€ 511,519
Commercial in Papa, Hungary
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
Area 83 m²
€ 123,572
Commercial in Papa, Hungary
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
Area 84 m²
€ 148,071
Investment in Papa, Hungary
Investment
Papa, Hungary
Area 893 m²
€ 403,831
Commercial in Mihalyhaza, Hungary
Commercial
Mihalyhaza, Hungary
Area 140 m²
€ 53,575
